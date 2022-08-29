A hot and dry end to August across the Denver metro area

DENVER — August started hot and dry and will finish that way for Denver and most of Colorado! Expect mostly sunny and hot days and clear mild nights through Friday. There will be a few gusty thunderstorms in the mountains and there is just a slight chance for thunderstorms in Denver and across the eastern plains on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s in Denver and across the Front Range and plains — that's about 5 to 7 degrees above normal. In the mountains, highs will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

The nights will be clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for lower elevations and in the 40s to near 50 degrees in the mountains. Since the air will be quite dry, some of the high mountain valleys will dip into the upper 30s.

There will be a slightly better chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler, but still in the upper 80s. Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be hot and dry again with highs in the lower 90s.

The mountains should be a great place to be this coming holiday weekend. Highs will be in the middle 60s to low 70s with only a few afternoon thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 40s - except cooler in those high mountain valleys. With September beginning, keep an eye out for those first signs of fall color!

