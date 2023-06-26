A warm and dry weather pattern settles in across the Denver metro area

A warm and dry weather pattern will settle into Colorado for the first half of this week.

Monday will likely be our first official 90-degree day of the year in Denver!

Most of the state will be dry. Although the far eastern counties of Colorado could see some isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very warm and dry with highs in the 90s for lower elevations and in the 70s to middle 80s in the mountains - some delightful late June weather!

The storm track will shift to the north and east of Colorado through the middle of the week, before a cold front begins to slip south from the Northern Rockies starting Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to our skies beginning Thursday afternoon.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday through next weekend with cooler temperatures returning.

