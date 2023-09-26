Watch Now
Sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s for Denver all week long

It's going to be another gorgeous day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. It gets even warmer Wednesday!
Posted at 5:37 AM, Sep 26, 2023
DENVER — It's a warm start to fall. We'll see lots of sunshine this week, and afternoon high temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s across the metro area, with 60s and 70s in the mountains. Expect clear skies and dry conditions statewide all day long.

Lows will fall to the upper 40s and 50s across the Front Range and plains early Wednesday morning.

It gets even warmer by midweek. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

This quiet and dry weather pattern will remain in place through the end of the week. It looks like we'll see a slight cool down on Sunday, with a chance of showers.

The Aspen trees are changing colors - especially across northern and central Colorado, so the next couple of weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

