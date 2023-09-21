A warm and dry end to Summer across the Denver metro area

DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous end to summer. We'll see highs in the low 80s across the Denver metro area both today and tomorrow.

We're seeing a few storms and showers in the mountains this morning, but your commute on the eastern plains will be sunny and dry.

This warm and dry streak will continue on Friday, with low 80s on the plains and 60s to low 70s in the mountains. Fall officially starts early Saturday morning at 12:50 a.m.

Some afternoon clouds will pop up, but the tail end of the summer season looks pretty peaceful!

Temperatures cool slightly over the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s Saturday and around 80 degrees on Sunday. In the mountains, expect morning lows in the middle 30s to low 40s and daytime highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

The aspen trees are starting to change colors across northern Colorado, so the next few weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

