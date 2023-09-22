Watch Now
Red Flag Warning in effect through 7 p.m. Friday south of the Denver area

High temperatures will be in the 80s Friday with increasing clouds and winds
Expect mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures Friday as we close out the summer season. Highs will be in the low 80s in Denver. It'll be a touch cooler with sunshine and 70s this weekend.
Posted at 4:54 AM, Sep 22, 2023
DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous end to summer. We'll see high temperatures in the low 80s across the Denver metro area on Friday, and 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Winds and clouds increase through the day. Fire danger will be elevated south of the Denver area, from Leadville to Colorado Springs, down to the border. The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m. Friday.

High temperatures in the 80s Fridays, 70s over the weekend

Fall officially starts early Saturday at 12:50 a.m.

Temperatures cool slightly over the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s Saturday and around 80 degrees on Sunday.

In the mountains, expect morning lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

The Aspen trees are starting to change colors across northern Colorado, so the next few weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

Denver7 Weather

