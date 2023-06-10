A sunny start to Saturday, with scattered afternoon storms

It's a beautiful start to the weekend. Expect temperatures to be a bit cooler today, in the mid to upper 70s across the metro-area.

Another round of scattered late-day thunderstorms and showers are likely. Skies will then be partly cloudy this evening, with lows in the low 50s.

Sunday, the wet weather pattern continues.. Expect highs to stay below average, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain is likely, with showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

The stormy weather will continue into next week with more showers and thunderstorms likely each afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

The monthly average for precipitation is 1.98 inches and we've already picked up 2.03" within the first week of June. The wettest June we saw in Denver was in 1882 when 4.96 inches of moisture fell in the city. And more recently, in 2009, we got 4.69 inches of moisture.

