A sunny but chilly end to the week across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Skies are now clearing across Colorado and we'll see more sunshine for the last weekend of winter. Spring officially starts on Monday!

We'll see a little mix of sun and clouds for the morning drive, with a few light snow showers in the mountains. More sunshine is in store statewide for the rest of the day, with 20s and 30s in the mountains and 30s to low 40s across the plains.

The winds will be gusty this afternoon especially across the northeastern plains. We'll see some calmer and slightly warmer conditions on Saturday.

If you're heading to the high country this weekend...we'll see some drier weather on the high mountain passes and some improving road conditions. There will be another chance of snow starting late Sunday into Monday.

Warmer and sunny across the Denver metro area on Sunday, with a return to near normal and highs in the 50s. Spring officially starts on Monday, with highs in the mid-50s on the plains.

The warm 70 degree temperatures enjoyed on Wednesday will not return again for a while, but we may get back to around 60 degrees by the middle of next week.