A sunny and warm start to the week across Colorado

DENVER — It was a gorgeous end to our first weekend of Autumn across Colorado and that trend will continue into the first of the week.

Our average high this time of year is in the mid- to upper 70s, so we will be above that for the entire work week. We'll see lots of sunshine today, with highs in the low 80s across the plains and 60s to 70s in the mountains.

There will be a few more clouds tomorrow and there's a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, but highs will still be near 80 degrees near Denver.

More fall-like weather will return to our forecast this weekend. We'll see a better chance of showers in the mountains starting Thursday and temperatures will dip into the low 70s on the plains by Saturday.

Cooler, with a better chance of showers in the mountains this coming weekend. Click here for our leaf peeping guide.

