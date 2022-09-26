Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A sunny and warm start to the week across Colorado

A few storms possible in Denver later this week
Denver7 weather
Denver7
Denver7 weather
Posted at 5:55 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 07:55:55-04

DENVER — It was a gorgeous end to our first weekend of Autumn across Colorado and that trend will continue into the first of the week.

Our average high this time of year is in the mid- to upper 70s, so we will be above that for the entire work week. We'll see lots of sunshine today, with highs in the low 80s across the plains and 60s to 70s in the mountains.

There will be a few more clouds tomorrow and there's a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, but highs will still be near 80 degrees near Denver.

More fall-like weather will return to our forecast this weekend. We'll see a better chance of showers in the mountains starting Thursday and temperatures will dip into the low 70s on the plains by Saturday.

Cooler, with a better chance of showers in the mountains this coming weekend. Click here for our leaf peeping guide.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020