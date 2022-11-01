A sunny and warm start to November across Colorado

DENVER — A mild and dry weather pattern continues across Colorado for the next couple of days.

Expect highs near 70 degrees on both today and tomorrow in Denver and across eastern Colorado. In the mountains, highs will stay in the 40s to around 50 degrees through Wednesday.

A storm system will swing through Colorado Thursday and Friday, bringing more snow to the mountains and a mix of showers, thunderstorms and then snow to Denver and the eastern plains Thursday and Friday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop on the plains Thursday afternoon, with a rain-to-snow mix Thursday night and Friday morning. The snow will likely be in the 1 to 3 inch range for the Denver area early Friday, with clearing skies Friday afternoon.

Warm start to November

The mountains will likely see another good dumping of snow Thursday and Friday with 6 to 10 inches likely.

Although the most recent snowstorm dumped a lot of snow in the mountains and an inch or two over parts of the I-25 Corridor, it did not bring any measurable snow to DIA, where the official snowfall reading is taken for Denver.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 — the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

