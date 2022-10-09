A sunny and pleasant Sunday ahead

DENVER — After a frosty start to the morning across the eastern plains, expect temperatures to rebound to the 70s this afternoon. In Denver, highs will be in the low 70s. For Colorado's high country, temperatures will top out in the 50s to mid-60s.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week will be warm and dry, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

A weak disturbance is expected mid-week, dropping Denver's highs to the 60s and introducing the chance for scattered showers.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the middle of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

