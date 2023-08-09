A sunny and calm afternoon for Colorado

It's going to be a beautiful summer day, with plenty of sunshine this morning and this afternoon. The risk of severe weather is shifting east and temperatures will be few degrees below normal.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Front Range. Western Colorado will stay warm, dry and breezy at times.

This will be a brief cool down. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees on Thursday, with the slight chance for a gusty thunderstorm.

We'll see more low 90s on Friday and Saturday, with a better chance of afternoon storms.

