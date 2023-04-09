A pleasant Sunday, with highs in the 60s and 70s

DENVER — Expect mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures this Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Denver-area and plains.

The mountains will see a mild, Spring day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

It will be even warmer for the first of next week. Expect dry, sunny days, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Denver7 | Weather Extended forecast: Record highs possible in Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday Landon Haaf

Denver doesn't have any snow on its 7-day forecast. But that doesn't mean we have seen the last of it — last year, we saw snow well into May.

