A pleasant Sunday, with highs in the 60s and 70s

Near record highs expected this week
Mostly clear skies, warming into the upper 60s in Denver today. Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s in the mountains. Record high temps possible this week.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 09:29:16-04

DENVER — Expect mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures this Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Denver-area and plains.

The mountains will see a mild, Spring day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

It will be even warmer for the first of next week. Expect dry, sunny days, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Denver doesn't have any snow on its 7-day forecast. But that doesn't mean we have seen the last of it — last year, we saw snow well into May.

