A pleasant start to the month of May, with highs in the 70s

DENVER- The weather will stay warm for the start of May, with just some building afternoon clouds and a few high-based, gusty thunderstorms.

Highs this afternoon will climb to the low 70s across the metro-area and plains. Mild in the mountains as well, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly over higher terrain, near Park county, this afternoon. Any precipitation will be light, with the risk of severe weather staying low.

There will be a better chance for late-day storms and showers tomorrow across the state.

There is a marginal threat of locally heavy rainfall from slow moving storms, primarily on Tuesday and Thursday.

Highs will stay above average all week, in the low to mid-70s on Tuesday, then in the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday afternoons in Denver.



