A pleasant, slightly cooler, fall weekend ahead

DENVER — More delightful weather is in store for Colorado over the next few days!

The weather will stay dry and quiet for the Denver-area on Saturday, but a weak cold front will slide into the state Saturday afternoon. It will bring an increase in cloud cover today and cooler weather on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s across the metro, with 40s and 50s in the mountains. A few showers over northern Colorado will be possible later this evening.

Right now is still prime time for checking out the golden aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week should turn back to a warmer and drier pattern once again. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday, then low to mid-70s in Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the end of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.