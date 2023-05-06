Watch Now
A nice weekend for Colorado, just a few PM storms expected

Slightly cooler temperatures Saturday and Sunday
The weather will cool a bit this weekend with low 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.
Posted at 6:16 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 08:16:59-04

DENVER- A very pleasant weekend is ahead. The weather will cool a bit, with highs in the low to mid-70s across the metro-area on Saturday and Sunday.

The winds and clouds will pick up by Saturday afternoon. There will then be a slight chance for a few late-day thunderstorms on Sunday.

Morning lows will be in the low 40s for lower elevations and upper 20s to mid-30s in the mountains

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and mainly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s in Denver.

Next Wednesday will turn a little cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms. By Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will be likely.

Next Friday will remain a little cool and showery with highs staying in the middle 60s.

