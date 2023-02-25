Watch Now
A nice warming trend for the weekend

Highs return to the 50s in Denver, with light mountain snow Sunday
Here is the evening forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 08:16:44-05

DENVER — Milder weather is on the way for the weekend across Colorado. There will be a new storm moving across the state on Sunday with more snow for the mountains and a chance for rain showers on the plains.

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer across the metro-area, with highs climbing to the low 50s.

Some snow will return to the high country on Sunday, with around 4 to 8 inches possible. The Denver area and plains may see scattered rain/snow showers Sunday evening.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild in Denver and across the eastern plains. There will be some snow returning to the mountains Tuesday afternoon, followed by a chance for rain and snow in Denver on Wednesday.

Denver7 Weather

