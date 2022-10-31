A nice night across Colorado for trick-or-treating

DENVER — A mild and dry weather pattern will stay in place for the next few days. We'll see lots of sunshine today, with highs in the mid to upper 60s across the Denver metro area.

We'll cool into the low 60s as your kids head out the door to trick-or-treat, with low 50s by about 8 p.m.

The weather will stay warm and dry for the first couple of days of November. In fact, we'll see highs near 70 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front will swing through later this week, bringing more snow to the mountains starting Wednesday.

Showers will develop on the plains by Thursday, with a rain-snow mix on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Beautiful start to the week and for Halloween

Although the most recent snowstorm dumped a lot of snow in the mountains and an inch or two over parts of the I-25 Corridor, it did not bring any measurable snow to DIA, where the official snowfall reading is taken for Denver.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 — the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

