Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A nice end to the week, with only a few scattered afternoon storms

Highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday
Denver7 weather
Denver7
Denver7 weather
Posted at 4:54 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 06:54:50-04

It will be a pleasant end to the week. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s across the Front Range this Friday. Today will be a drier day across Colorado, with only a few thunderstorms developing - mostly east of Denver and the I-25 Corridor.

Highs will be in the mid-to upper 80s for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Saturday will feature a better chance for thunderstorms over northern Colorado - just ahead of a cold front that will push into the state from Wyoming in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for Denver and northeastern Colorado.

The cold front will usher in some cooler weather for Sunday along with some showers. Expect highs in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Early next week will turn warmer and drier again with highs rebounding into the lower 90s by Tuesday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020