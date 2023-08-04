A nice end to the week, with only a few scattered afternoon storms

It will be a pleasant end to the week. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s across the Front Range this Friday. Today will be a drier day across Colorado, with only a few thunderstorms developing - mostly east of Denver and the I-25 Corridor.

Highs will be in the mid-to upper 80s for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Saturday will feature a better chance for thunderstorms over northern Colorado - just ahead of a cold front that will push into the state from Wyoming in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for Denver and northeastern Colorado.

The cold front will usher in some cooler weather for Sunday along with some showers. Expect highs in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Early next week will turn warmer and drier again with highs rebounding into the lower 90s by Tuesday.

