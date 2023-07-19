Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A nice break from the 90s for the rest of the week

More showers and high temps in the 80s across the Denver metro area Wednesday
Cooler weather will settle in for the next couple of days with high temps in the mid to upper 80s. More scattered storms and showers are possible Wednesday afternoon.
Lisa weather July 19,2023.jpg
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 09:00:48-04

Tuesday was another very hot day with a high of 97 degrees for the second day in a row. Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler, with a better chance of scattered storms and showers along the Front Range as a cold front slides in across eastern Colorado.

Western Colorado will remain hot and dry with high temps in the 90s to low 100s. The mountains will be in the 70s to middle 80s.

A nice break from the 90s for the rest of the week

Warmer and drier weather will return starting Friday with only a few afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend should be hot and dry with highs back in the mid 90s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020