Tuesday was another very hot day with a high of 97 degrees for the second day in a row. Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler, with a better chance of scattered storms and showers along the Front Range as a cold front slides in across eastern Colorado.

Western Colorado will remain hot and dry with high temps in the 90s to low 100s. The mountains will be in the 70s to middle 80s.

A nice break from the 90s for the rest of the week

Warmer and drier weather will return starting Friday with only a few afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend should be hot and dry with highs back in the mid 90s.

