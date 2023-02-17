A much warmer end to the week across Colorado

DENVER — It's a clear and cold start to the day in Denver, with lows in the teens and 20s. You'll find single digits in the mountains, along with some sub-zero readings in the high mountain valleys.

Temperatures will climb nicely today, with highs in the middle 40s to low 50s for the I-25 Corridor and in the 30s in the mountains under sunny skies.

Expect more melting this weekend as highs reach the middle 50s in Denver on Saturday!

Sunday will be just a bit cooler with more clouds and highs around 50 degrees. Some light snow will develop in the northern mountains late Saturday and continue through Sunday.

Some light rain and snow will be possible in Denver on Monday with snow likely in the northern and central mountains. Tuesday through Thursday will be unsettled with some periods of snow for the high country and a chance for rain and snow in Denver on Wednesday.

