A mild start to the weekend, ahead of cooler air and showers Sunday

It will be a mild start to the weekend- with highs in the low 60s on the plains and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Our next storm will bring some rain and snow to the mountains late Saturday, and we'll see increasing clouds on the plains by the afternoon.

Sunday will bring us much cooler temperatures with a chance of rain and snow Sunday evening into Monday. Temperatures fall to around freezing early Monday, with light snow possible for the metro-area and plains.

Cooler weather moves in for the beginning part of next week ahead of your Thanksgiving festivities. Expect gusty winds and highs in the 40s on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to stay dry and cool, with highs in the 50s expected.

By Thanksgiving, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will turn colder. There will be a chance for snow on Friday for the mountains and the metro area.

