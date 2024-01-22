We're going to see a nice and mild start to the week, with highs that are about 50 degrees warmer than what we saw last Monday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s along the Front Range today through Wednesday.

A mild start to the week for the Denver metro area

A few light snow showers are possible in the mountains off and on this week, but we'll see some dry conditions across the eastern plains through Thursday.

Our next storm looks to be pretty weak, but will bring a chance of snow to the Denver metro area on Thursday night. Temperatures will also dip into the low 40s to round out the week.

