A mild start to the week across the plains, with more snow in the Colorado high country

Another storm is bringing more snow to the central and northern mountains. We're seeing increasing clouds across the plains this morning and there's a slight chance for a flurries for the early morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern mountains until 11pm tonight for 5-10 inches of snow.

For Denver and the Front Range, light snow and some slightly cooler conditions can be expected today. Snow accumulations will be minor, but temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Skies will clear on Tuesday and the weather will stay mild and dry on Wednesday. Highs both days will be back into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another weak storm system will move through Colorado late Wednesday and early Thursday with colder weather and light snow. Skies will clear again next Friday.

