Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A mild start to the week across the Denver metro area

Our next storm brings snow to the mountains tonight
Highs will reach stay mild today and tomorrow, with possible icy conditions on Wednesday.
Jan 9 2023 forecast
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 07:49:00-05

DENVER — We are in for a pretty mild start to the week across all of Colorado.

Highs will be back to near 50 degrees on Monday in Denver with sunny skies, which will help with melting our leftover ice.

Our next storm will bring snow to the western slope tonight and that snow will spread east across the high country throughout the day.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Tuesday across the plains with a little increase in cloud cover. We'll see a chance of rain and snow here in town on Wednesday. Temperatures will also take a hit midweek, but will quickly bounce back for the weekend.

This fast-moving storm will clear out on Thursday and we'll be back in the 50s this coming weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020