A mild start to the week across the Denver metro area

DENVER — We are in for a pretty mild start to the week across all of Colorado.

Highs will be back to near 50 degrees on Monday in Denver with sunny skies, which will help with melting our leftover ice.

Our next storm will bring snow to the western slope tonight and that snow will spread east across the high country throughout the day.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Tuesday across the plains with a little increase in cloud cover. We'll see a chance of rain and snow here in town on Wednesday. Temperatures will also take a hit midweek, but will quickly bounce back for the weekend.

This fast-moving storm will clear out on Thursday and we'll be back in the 50s this coming weekend.

Denver7 Weather

