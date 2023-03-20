A mild start to spring across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Spring officially starts today at 3:24 PM and it will be a pretty mild start to the season. Partly sunny skies this morning, with 20s and 30s for the morning commute.

A series of storms will roll in from the west this week and that will bring more snow to the mountains today and tonight, with a brief break on Tuesday before another round moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday.

We'll see increasing clouds across the plains as these storms roll in. A few spotty showers could roll off the foothills later today but it will otherwise be dry on the plains for the next two days.

Temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees across the Denver metro area on Tuesday. We'll see a better chance of rain/snow late Tuesday into Wednesday, with a slight mid-week cool down.

