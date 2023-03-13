Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A mild and sunny start to the week across the Denver metro area

50s in Denver today, with 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday
Feeling more like Spring this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 60s for the metro-area. Our next chance for light rain and snow in Denver will arrive on Thursday.
31323 forecast.jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 07:58:11-04

DENVER — It will be a nice and mild start to the week, with some nice spring break conditions for certain kids across the Denver metro area.

We'll see mostly sunny skies across the state today, with highs in the low to mid-50s along the Front Range. We'll see a break from the snow in the mountains, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

It will feel pretty spring-like on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see increasing clouds both days, but highs will be in the 60s across the metro area.

Our next storm will spread rain and snow across the western slope starting late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The winds will kick on on Wednesday as this storm approaches, but we should stay dry on the plains until Wednesday night.

We'll see a rain/snow mix develop late Wednesday and that will switch over to all snow by early Thursdsay. Much colder on Thursday, with highs only in the 30s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020