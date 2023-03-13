A mild and sunny start to the week across the Denver metro area

DENVER — It will be a nice and mild start to the week, with some nice spring break conditions for certain kids across the Denver metro area.

We'll see mostly sunny skies across the state today, with highs in the low to mid-50s along the Front Range. We'll see a break from the snow in the mountains, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

It will feel pretty spring-like on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see increasing clouds both days, but highs will be in the 60s across the metro area.

Our next storm will spread rain and snow across the western slope starting late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The winds will kick on on Wednesday as this storm approaches, but we should stay dry on the plains until Wednesday night.

We'll see a rain/snow mix develop late Wednesday and that will switch over to all snow by early Thursdsay. Much colder on Thursday, with highs only in the 30s.

