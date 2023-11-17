Watch Now
A mild and dry end to the week across Colorado with more sunshine and 60s in Denver Friday

Next storm hits Colorado late Saturday and early Sunday
It will be a mild end to the week with mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon and high temperatures in the low 60s. We'll see a chance of rain and snow by Sunday.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Nov 17, 2023
It will be a mild end to the week. We'll see some patchy fog Friday morning, but plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the low 60s on the plains and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Our next storm will bring some rain and snow to the mountains on Saturday, and we'll see increasing clouds on the plains by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will bring us much cooler temperatures with a chance of rain and snow Sunday evening into Monday. Highs could dip into the 40s early Monday as we anticipate some morning flurries.

Much cooler weather moves in for the beginning part of next week ahead of your Thanksgiving festivities.

A mild and dry end to the week across Colorado

