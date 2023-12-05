Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A mild and dry December Tuesday across Colorado

Plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s in Denver
It will be another mild day with more sunshine across the state. We'll see high temperatures in the 50s across the plains and metro area.
Lisa weather December 5, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:39 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 07:47:35-05

It's going to be a mild December Tuesday across Colorado! We'll see lots of sunshine for the morning drive and temperatures will quickly climb into the low 50s by late morning.

Skies will be clear across the state with upper 50s on the plains and more 30s and sunshine in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mild and dry with highs in the low to mid 60s for Denver and the plains, with 40s in the mountains.

Our next storm will hit Colorado Thursday night and Friday as a cold front pushes into Colorado. Expect much colder temperatures and more heavy snow for the mountains. Denver and the Front Range should see a few inches of snow Friday into Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 30s for highs and teens for lows.

A mild and dry December Tuesday across Colorado

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020