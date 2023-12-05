A mild and dry December Tuesday across Colorado

It's going to be a mild December Tuesday across Colorado! We'll see lots of sunshine for the morning drive and temperatures will quickly climb into the low 50s by late morning.

Skies will be clear across the state with upper 50s on the plains and more 30s and sunshine in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mild and dry with highs in the low to mid 60s for Denver and the plains, with 40s in the mountains.

Our next storm will hit Colorado Thursday night and Friday as a cold front pushes into Colorado. Expect much colder temperatures and more heavy snow for the mountains. Denver and the Front Range should see a few inches of snow Friday into Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 30s for highs and teens for lows.

