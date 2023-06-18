Watch Now
A long string of 80-degree heat in store for Denver

Mostly sunny and much warmer across Colorado for Father's Day
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 18, 2023
It's going to be a gorgeous Father's Day, with temperatures finally returning to near normal. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

There are no storms expected to form as a ridge of high pressure build across the region. Dry weather will continue into the first of next week and it's going to get even warmer!

We'll see highs near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Summer officially begins early Wednesday with the summer solstice at 8:57 a.m.

Temperatures will cool a bit by Thursday and we'll see a return of those afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday.

