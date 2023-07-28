A hot weekend ahead with more storms

Expect more of the same for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s across the plains with more 70s and low 80s in the mountains.

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be likely each day through Sunday. Most of the storms will be moderate in strength, with a low risk of severe weather. The stronger cells will briefly produce some heavy rain, intense lightning, gusty winds and hail up to marble size..

The western slope will remain very hot and dry with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains with some afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Starting early next week the weather pattern will shift a bit and allow more tropical moisture to flow into Colorado from the south. This will increase cloud cover, drop temperatures a little and bring a better chance for some soaking rains.

This will be Denver's longest streak of 90-degree heat of the year so far and will continue through the weekend. We'll see a chance of storms each and every afternoon, and that will help to cool things off for the early evening hours.

