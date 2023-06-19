Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A hot start to the week across the Denver metro area

Plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 degrees Monday afternoon
It will be a hot and sunny start to the week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday afternoon across Colorado's eastern plains.
Lisa weather June 19,2023.jpg
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 07:57:19-04

Summer officially starts on Wednesday and it's finally starting to feel like it! We hit highs in the low to mid-80s on Sunday today will be even warmer.

We'll see highs near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Summer officially begins early Wednesday with the summer solstice at 8:57 a.m.

Temperatures will cool a bit by Thursday and we'll see a return of those afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020