A hot start to the week across the Denver metro area

Summer officially starts on Wednesday and it's finally starting to feel like it! We hit highs in the low to mid-80s on Sunday today will be even warmer.

We'll see highs near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Summer officially begins early Wednesday with the summer solstice at 8:57 a.m.

Temperatures will cool a bit by Thursday and we'll see a return of those afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.