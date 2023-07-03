A hot, mainly dry Monday, then storms roll in for the 4th

Sunny skies and toasty temperatures are in store for Monday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s across the Front Range and plains Monday afternoon.

A few gusty, isolated p.m. storms will be possible, mainly in the mountains. The risk for severe weather is low.

That will change for the 4th of July this year. The risk for severe weather is elevated for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will stay warm, but not too hot for the Fourth of July with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day and there will be a chance for storm activity throughout the evening, which may affect fireworks celebrations. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threat with the strongest storms that form.

Cooler temperatures arrive for Wednesday. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with rain likely.

We'll dry out and warm up through the end of the week, with seasonal highs expected in the upper 80s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.