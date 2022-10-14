A gorgeous start to fall break for some Colorado kids

DENVER — More delightful weather is in store for Colorado over the next few days! We'll see plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s on the plains. Sunshine and 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

Winds will be gusty across northeastern Colorado and a Fire Weather Warning will be in effect due to the dry, warm and windy conditions. This warning does not include Denver, but be careful with any outdoor burning due to the dry conditions.

The weather will stay dry and quiet on Saturday, but a weak cold front will slide into the state Saturday afternoon. It will bring an increase in cloud cover on Saturday afternoon and cooler weather on Sunday. Highs will drop to the lower 60s in the Denver area with 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Warm and dry Friday ahead of weekend cold front

Right now is still prime time for checking out the golden aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week should turn back to a warmer and drier pattern once again.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the end of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

