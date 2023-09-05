Watch Now
A gorgeous September day across Colorado Tuesday

Plenty of sunshine and a nice cool down for the Denver metro area
Temperatures will get into the upper 80s to low 90s from Wednesday through Saturday.
Lisa weather September 5, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:03 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 08:07:57-04

DENVER — A weak cold front will usher in some cooler weather Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across the eastern plains. It will be cooler but dry, and we're expecting plenty of sunshine across the state.

This cool down won't last long. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week.

Dry weather is expected through Friday with afternoon thunderstorms returning this weekend.

A few storms are possible on Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. It will be a nice morning for the Buffs game at Folsom field Saturday.

Temperatures will start to dip on Sunday with a better chance of storms and showers for the Broncos game that afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low 80s on Sunday.

By early next week, there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms and cooler weather once again.

