A gorgeous fall week in store for Denver

Sunshine and 70s across the eastern plains today
We'll see slightly above normal temperatures to start the week, with highs in the mid 70s.
Oct 10 2022 weather
Posted at 5:43 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 08:02:31-04

DENVER — We are in for a beautiful fall week across Colorado.

You'll find plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be just as warm, but there is a slight chance of showers on Tuesday night. A weak disturbance is expected mid-week, dropping Denver's highs into the 60s, but conditions will remain pretty dry and mild.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the middle of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

