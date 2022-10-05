A gorgeous fall day in store across Colorado

DENVER — Colorado's weather will continue to be mild and relatively quiet for the next few days.

Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for Denver, the eastern plains and the western valleys. In the mountains, highs will range from the middle 50s to mid-60s. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s for lower elevations and 30s in the high country.

There is just a little moisture in the atmosphere overhead — just enough that a few scattered showers will develop in the mountains during the afternoon hours.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

The weather will stay pleasant on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s and lots of sunshine. Thursday will be a little warmer as temperatures reach the lower 70s.

It will be a beautiful night on Thursday for the Broncos game. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s for tailgating and then drop into the upper 50s by the 4th quarter.

Little change is seen through the weekend, with more mild and pleasant weather expected through Sunday. There will be a slightly higher chance for showers early next week along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Denver7 Weather

