A gorgeous end to August across Colorado starts Tuesday

Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s across the Denver metro area
It will be gorgeous Tuesday with lots of sunshine across the state and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s in Denver. It will heat up again starting Wednesday.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Aug 29, 2023
DENVER – It's going to be gorgeous Tuesday across Colorado as skies clear and temperatures return to near normal.

We'll see lots of sunshine and 50s to low 60s this morning, with still plenty of sunshine this afternoon and highs in the 80s. It will be quiet and storm-free across Colorado!

It will get even warmer for the rest of the week. We'll climb into the 90s from Wednesday through Friday. There will be a return of those afternoon thunderstorms to end the week.

A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday and Sunday, with mid-80s on Labor Day.

