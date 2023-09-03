A few storms Sunday, staying very warm through Labor Day

DENVER – The heat sticks around to round out the holiday weekend. Highs will soar to the 90s Sunday and Monday.

A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state Sunday.

Scattered storms will develop in the mountains this afternoon and a few are expected to roll east over the plains in the late afternoon and early evening.

A few storms may produce brief moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. Skies gradually clear tonight.

High temperatures will return to the low 90s on Monday... with mainly dry conditions expected.

A cool down is on the way Tuesday, with highs back near seasonal averages, in the low to mid 80s, ahead of hotter weather returning to end the week.

