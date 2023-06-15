A few storms possible for the Nuggets rally Thursday

DENVER — It's a partly cloudy but mild start to our day. We're seeing 50s for the early morning drive but temperatures will climb into the 60s for the Nuggets parade through mid-morning.

A few storms and showers will develop by early afternoon and that could lead to some rain toward the end of the Nuggets rally at Civic Center Park.

Friday and Saturday will be a bit more active with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely both days. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and around 70 degrees on Saturday.

Father's Day looks quite a bit warmer! We'll see highs that are closer to our seasonal average in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will also be warm and dry with highs in the 80s!

What's Denver weather like in mid- June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

