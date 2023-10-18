A dry cold front will create cooler temps today

DENVER—

Highs will be slightly cooler on Wednesday as a dry, cold front slips across the state. The weather will warm again Thursday and Friday with upper 70s to low 80s in Denver. Overnight lows will also remain mild in the 40s across the Front Range each morning.

Another dry cold front will push across the state on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures over the weekend. Expect daytime highs in the mountains to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, lower 70s for lower elevations.

The next chance for any rain or snow is heading for the state by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

