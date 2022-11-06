Watch Now
A cooler Sunday with more clouds

Highs in the 60s and 70s to start the week, then a huge temperature drop Thursday
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 11/6.
High on Sunday
Winter Weather Advisory
Highs on Monday
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 11:43:31-05

DENVER — Expect more clouds for the metro Denver area on Sunday, and temperatures will cool into the 50s for the highs.

Snow will continue over the northern mountains through Sunday. Snow totals in the Park Range near Steamboat Springs will be in the 6 to 8 inches range.

The weather will be dry and warmer on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. The Election Day weather will be warm and dry statewide.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with rain and snow developing over western Colorado. Snow and colder weather will cover much of the state, including Denver on Thursday.

