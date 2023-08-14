We're in for a mostly sunny and pleasant start to the week. Highs Monday afternoon will be cooler than average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in Denver.

A few scattered storms and showers will form over the southwestern corner of the state. Eastern Colorado will stay dry and breezy at times.

Skies clear Monday night state-wide with lows falling to the 50s and low 60s across the Front Range and plains.

A cool and dry start to the week ahead of building heat

A hotter and drier weather pattern moves in Tuesday through Friday with highs returning to the 90s.

There will be a slight chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms- mainly over the mountains.

