A cold start to Wednesday, then gradually getting warmer

DENVER — After Tuesday's storm, skies are clear, but temperatures have plummeted. We're waking up to single digits and low teens across the Denver-metro area and near or below zero readings in the mountains.

After a bitter cold start to the day, highs will climb back to the low to mid 30s for the Denver metro area. The mountains will start around zero, and climb into the low to mid 20s in the afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and milder across Colorado with highs in the low to mid 50s in Denver and across the eastern plains. In the mountains, expect sunshine and highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Another fast-moving cold front will arrive on Friday. This next system will bring 3 to 6 inches of snow to the mountains, but just windy weather for Denver and the eastern plains.

The weekend will be dry and milder again, followed by the next storm Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

