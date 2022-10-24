A cold start to the week across Colorado

DENVER — It's a cold start to the day across Colorado, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s this morning along the Front Range.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for the Denver area and the entire northern Front Range. You'll find frost on some cars as you step out the door this morning.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is October 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

Monday morning weather forecast

We'll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little warmer, with highs near 60 degrees and that's a lot closer to average for this time of year.

Thursday, our next front will usher in cooler air and the chance for showers.

