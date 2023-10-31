Watch Now
A cold but dry night for trick-or-treating across Colorado

Back in the 60s across the Denver metro area by Thursday
It will be a little warmer Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s under a sunny sky. It'll be a dry and chilly night for trick-or-treating.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Oct 31, 2023
It will be another cold but dry start to the day. We'll see upper teens to low 20s for the early morning drive with plenty of sunshine statewide.

Tuesday will be about 7 to 10 degrees warmer than Monday with upper 40s by 4 p.m. It will be a dry and chilly night for trick-or-treating with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s after sunset.

Warmer days are on the way through the end of the week. We'll be in the 50s on Wednesday and 60s by Thursday and Friday.

The mild and dry weather pattern will stick with us through the weekend with highs in the 60s and sunshine.

