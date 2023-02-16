A cold but clear start to the day in Denver, much warmer across Colorado on Friday

DENVER — Our most recent winter storm is now quickly exiting the state and skies are clearing from west to east.

Lows will be very cold this morning, with 10 to 20 below zero in the mountains and zero to 5 above across the I-25 Corridor and northeast plains.

Thursday will be sunny and temperatures will begin to rebound. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s for Denver and the plains, with upper teens to middle 20s in the mountains.

Temperatures will climb nicely on Friday with highs in the middle 40s to low 50s for the I-25 Corridor and in the 30s in the mountains under sunny skies.

Expect more melting this weekend as highs reach the middle 50s in Denver on Saturday!

Sunday will be just a bit cooler with more clouds and highs around 50 degrees. Some light snow will develop in the northern mountains later in the day.

Some light rain and snow will be possible in Denver on Monday with highs in the mid 40s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Stream live, current temperatures plus radars across Colorado anytime for free: Weather 24/7 streaming on the free Denver7+ app on your TV or watch from your computer or mobile phone anytime.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.