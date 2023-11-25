A cold and snowy start to the weekend across Colorado

Snow will gradually taper off across the Front Range and the plains Saturday, but the bitter cold temperatures will stick around.

Be aware that some roads are snow covered and icy in places. We will also see some of the higher snow totals on the west side of the metro area from Golden to Arvada, into Lakewood and up to Boulder and Longmont, under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 p.m.

Temperatures dropped into the single digits and low teens early Saturday morning and will only reach the mid-20s for highs this afternoon.

Skies will gradually clear out statewide tonight. We'll see more sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Sunday.

Bundle up for the Broncos game Sunday. Temperatures will only be in the upper 30s for kick-off, but at least it will be sunny and dry!

Milder and dry weather is expected next week, with highs returning to the 40s and low 50s Monday through Friday.

