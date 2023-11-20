A chilly start to the week across Colorado

It's a chilly but dry start to the day, although we could see a few rain and snow showers develop along the Front Range through mid-morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Colorado's central and southern mountains, with around 3-7 inches of accumulation over higher terrain.

Skies will gradually clear out this afternoon, but expect gusty winds and highs only in the mid- to upper 40s across the Denver metro area. We'll see 20s and 30s inthe mountains.

More sunshine is in store for the next couple of days. We'll see 50s on Tuesday and 60s across the Denver metro area on Wednesday. Holiday travel will be fine state-wide through the middle of the week.

By Thanksgiving, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will turn colder. There will be a chance for snow late Thursday into Friday!

