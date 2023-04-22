A chilly and snowy start to the weekend

DENVER — April can be a chilly and wet month across Colorado and the weekend forecast as well as the extended outlook reflect that kind of weather!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern mountains through 9 a.m. Saturday for 4 to 8 inches of snow. A mix of rain and snow will continue through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations for lower elevations should be light, with around 1 to 3 inches across portions of the metro area.

Temperatures will stay chilly today. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon as snow tapers off. In the mountains, readings will only climb into the 30s.

Sunday will be a little better with some sunshine and slightly milder weather. Highs will reach into the upper 50s for the Denver area and into the 40s in the mountains.

More chilly and wet weather will return early next week with more mountain snow and rain for the plains. The weather will stay cool and unsettled through Wednesday. The storm early next week may be a real benefit for eastern Colorado farmers as a good soaking is possible!

Some snow may fall in the Denver area next Tuesday night and early Wednesday and temperatures will stay on the cool side for most of next week.

