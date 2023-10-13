DENVER — Skies are starting to clear across Colorado, with temperatures dipping down into the 30s for the early Friday morning drive.

We'll see more sunshine, but it will be windy and chilly. Highs will be around 50-55 degrees in Denver and in the 40s in the mountains. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the far eastern counties of Colorado until noon Friday.

Milder conditions will return for the weekend with a nice warm up on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will bounce back to the 60s for lower elevations and 50s in the mountains.

Early next week will be warm and dry with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. The next storm system will move into Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for snow in the mountains and rain showers for the plains.

A chilly and breezy end to the week across Colorado

